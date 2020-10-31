Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia



On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published on January 1, 1970