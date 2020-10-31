Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

DNA Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia 01:24

 On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

National Unity Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, on October 31, 2018, PM Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district. His birthday is observed as..
DNA

PM Modi's Day 2 of Gujarat visit: Here is the schedule

 PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of..
DNA

National Unity Day (India) National Unity Day (India) Indian national holiday

PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

 The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
DNA

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)


Statue of Unity Statue of Unity Monument to Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada valley, Gujarat, India

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

 Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand..
IndiaTimes

Kevadia Kevadia City in Gujarat, India

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia [Video]

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat [Video]

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News [Video]

Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News

The struggle to unite India was nearly as great as the struggle to free India and the man we can credit for the mammoth task of creating India's map as we know it today is Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. We..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,...
DNA

PM Modi to inaugurate first Seaplane service from Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity on October 31

 The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.
DNA

PM Narendra Modi to launch India's first seaplane service on Sardar Jayanti

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, on Saturday will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this