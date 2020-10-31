Global  
 

National Unity Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

DNA Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, on October 31, 2018, PM Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district. His birthday is observed as National Unity Day.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia 01:24

 On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the...

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,..
DNA

PM Modi's Day 2 of Gujarat visit: Here is the schedule

 PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of..
DNA

PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

 The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
DNA

Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad [Video]

Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31 [Video]

Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad, where the country's maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district. The service is likely to be launched on October 31 if all goes as per plans. The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

 Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat [Video]

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News [Video]

Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News

The struggle to unite India was nearly as great as the struggle to free India and the man we can credit for the mammoth task of creating India's map as we know it today is Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. We..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:33Published
PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park [Video]

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Nation remembers `Iron Man of India` for unification of India

 This year will mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who accomplished the difficult task of bringing 562 princely states into the fold of the Union...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

