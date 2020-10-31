Valmiki Jayanti 2020: PM Modi greets the nation, know important facts about this day

Explained: Assam to shut madrasas, Sanskrit schools which get state funds



Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state-run madrasas in Assam will either be converted into regular schools or they will be shut down, after teachers are transferred to schools, following a notification which will be released in November this year. Sarma said that in order to bring uniformity, teaching 'Quran' at the cost of government exchequer could not be allowed to go on, as then provisions would be needed to made for religious education of other communities too. Madrassas are educational institutions where the Quran and the Islamic sacred law is taught along with mathematics, grammar, poetry and history. "In my opinion, teaching 'Quran' cannot happen at the cost of government money, if we have to do so then we should also teach both the Bible and Bhagavad Gita. We want to bring uniformity and stop this practice," Sarma said. Watch the full video for more details.

