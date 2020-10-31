|
Valmiki Jayanti 2020: PM Modi greets the nation, know important facts about this day
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Valmiki Jayanti is the day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Adi Kavi, Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Ramayana in Sanskrit. On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Valmiki Legendary Indian poet, author of the Ramayana
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of UnityPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 31, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,..
DNA
National Unity Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelOn the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, on October 31, 2018, PM Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district. His birthday is observed as..
DNA
PM Modi's Day 2 of Gujarat visit: Here is the schedulePM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of..
DNA
Sanskrit Ancient Indo-Aryan language of South Asia
Explained: Assam to shut madrasas, Sanskrit schools which get state funds
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this