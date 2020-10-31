Global  
 

Valmiki Jayanti 2020: PM Modi greets the nation, know important facts about this day

DNA Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Valmiki Jayanti is the day that commemorates the birth anniversary of Adi Kavi, Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the Ramayana in Sanskrit. On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan.
