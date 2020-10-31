|
PM Modi slams Opposition, says Pulwama admission exposed faces of those who politicized attack
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics".
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: India establishing new dimensions of unity, says PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that the country is establishing..
DNA
Pulwama City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people..
IndiaTimes
Opposition should now apologise for Pulwama remarks: BJPPakistani minister Fawad Choudhry’s bragging in the National Assembly that the Pulwama attack which killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel was an..
IndiaTimes
Those who called Pulwama a 'conspiracy' must apologise: JavadekarJavadekar`s response came after the statement of Pakistan Minister Fahad Chaudhry in Pakistan`s parliament on Thursday saying that the attack in Pulwama was a..
DNA
Pak minister's admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath SinghDefence minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his country's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on..
IndiaTimes
Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this