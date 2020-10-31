Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi slams Opposition, says Pulwama admission exposed faces of those who politicized attack

DNA Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that when the entire nation was mourning the death of brave soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, some people indulged in "dirty politics".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: EJ Espresso: PM Modi says India stands with France; cop beaten by bike rider

EJ Espresso: PM Modi says India stands with France; cop beaten by bike rider 04:35

 PM Modi says India stands with France in fight against terror. Pak minister's clarification after Pulwama admission. And cop beaten by errant bike rider felicitated at the same spot. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: India establishing new dimensions of unity, says PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that the country is establishing..
DNA

Pulwama Pulwama City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Pulwama terror attack truth revealed after claims in Pakistan Parliament: PM Modi

 "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people..
IndiaTimes

Opposition should now apologise for Pulwama remarks: BJP

 Pakistani minister Fawad Choudhry’s bragging in the National Assembly that the Pulwama attack which killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel was an..
IndiaTimes

Those who called Pulwama a 'conspiracy' must apologise: Javadekar

 Javadekar`s response came after the statement of Pakistan Minister Fahad Chaudhry in Pakistan`s parliament on Thursday saying that the attack in Pulwama was a..
DNA

Pak minister's admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath Singh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his country's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on..
IndiaTimes

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bihar polls | ‘Wasted 10 years of CM Nitish’: PM Modi blasts UPA govt in maiden rally [Video]

Bihar polls | ‘Wasted 10 years of CM Nitish’: PM Modi blasts UPA govt in maiden rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks started campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly election with a rally in Sasaram. During the rally, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:35Published

Related news from verified sources

National Unity Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

 On the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, on October 31, 2018, PM Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Narmada district. His birthday is observed as...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Nation remembers `Iron Man of India` for unification of India

 This year will mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who accomplished the difficult task of bringing 562 princely states into the fold of the Union...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: India establishing new dimensions of unity, says PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel said that the country is establishing...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

God61284517

God RT @ani_digital: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gQn1L7KTE1 https:/… 16 minutes ago

TheTNNLive

The News Network Live Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Pat… https://t.co/SnMQw2dCFo 28 minutes ago

BahuExpress

Bahu Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Pat… https://t.co/nw7vQwXPxp 29 minutes ago

Pranab_IRS21

Pranab das RT @NewsLiveGhy: PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary https://t.co/IpVegXAoBZ 47 minutes ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary https://t.co/IpVegXAoBZ 49 minutes ago

fm_bharat

Bharat FM PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary https://t.co/XkX6Mee6Sc 57 minutes ago

jammu_sach

जम्मू- एक सच PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary https://t.co/iZr5Dgjdxk 1 hour ago

ETVBharatEng

ETV Bharat PM @narendramodi , @AmitShah pay tribute to #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary #RashtriyaEktaDiwas https://t.co/Hk2gEmUOyO 1 hour ago