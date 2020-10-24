|
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indira Gandhi 3rd and first female Prime Minister of India
Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Congress to observe Kisan Adhikar Diwas on October 31Party's state leaders and activists will hold 'satyagraha' between 10 am and 4 pm at district headquarters to protest against the farm laws brought forth by the..
DNA
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after Pak MP says Abhinandan Varthaman was released fearing attack
IndiaTimes
‘Did PM Modi have tea with you?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe in Bihar
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this