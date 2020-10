You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Did PM Modi have tea with you?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe in Bihar



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran. Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36 Published 3 days ago 'Kami Bihar ke yuva main nahi Nitish, Modi main hai': Rahul on unemployment



Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 3 days ago Rahul Gandhi quickly joins rally attendee shouting 'pakoras', says 'you should offer some to Modi, Nitish



Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. After hearing a person shouting in the crowd that PM Modi said fry pakoras, Rahul Gandhi asked him, "Did you fry pakoras?.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this