Narendra Modi inaugurates seaplane service, boards first flight to Sabarmati

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the country's first seaplane service in Gujarat and undertook a journey on its inaugural flight from Sardar Sarovar in Kevadia to the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The 45-minute seaplane service -- launched on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel --...
