Narendra Modi inaugurates seaplane service, boards first flight to Sabarmati
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the country's first seaplane service in Gujarat and undertook a journey on its inaugural flight from Sardar Sarovar in Kevadia to the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.
The 45-minute seaplane service -- launched on the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel --...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat's Kevadia. He hailed the seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia that will start from today. He said, "Today, a seaplane service from Sabarmati riverfront to Kevadia will be started. This will help boost...