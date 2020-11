Kajal Aggarwal shares insight into her 'Punjabi meets Kashmiri' wedding with Gautam Kitchlu as she turns from 'Ms to Mrs' — view posts Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Kajal Aggarwal FINALLY shared some uber-cool pictures from her wedding ceremony with Gautam Kitchlu that took place at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. Scroll down to check out their super pics below. We bet you'll fall in love with this duo. 👓 View full article