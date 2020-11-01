PM makes splash with first seaplane flight from Kevadia Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India's first ever seaplane service was a grand opening on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the service's maiden flight from the waterdrome at Statue of Unity in Kevadia to the one at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Even though the roads along both sides of the riverfront were closed to the public, wild cheers from people on the bridges and in nearby residential buildings greeted the seaplane as it arrived at the jetty near Ambedkar Bridge. It was after months that the Sabarmati riverfront witnessed such power-packed action. The roughly 50-minute flight was made aboard an aircraft operated by SpiceJet's fully-owned subsidiary, Spice Shuttle.


