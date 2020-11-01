Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Kerala, Karnataka, MP on their formation day

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states on their formation day.

Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh on this occasion, PM Modi tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hard work and compassion. People belonging to Andhra...
