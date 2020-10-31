J&K govt declares Roshni Act 'null & void', to retrieve land within six months



Residents, politicians denounce India’s new land laws as a ‘settler-colonial project’ that seeks demographic change. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970 Partial shutdown in Srinagar against J&K land reform law

IndiaTimes 17 hours ago In 'ghar wapsi' mode, 50 militants in J&K have surrendered in 2020 Official sources revealed that the security forces had, of late, submitted a draft surrender policy for rehabilitation of the surrendered militants which was..

DNA 17 hours ago Workshop aiming to boost employment opportunities organised by J-K govt



Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a youth engagement workshop in Srinagar on October 31. The outreach program saw presence of multinational companies, corporates, and different departments of the union territory government. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headlined the event, and said the government wants around 80 percent youngsters of J-K to get employment opportunities in the next five years. Several representatives of multinational companies gave presentation on how to engage J-K's youth who faces problems such as unemployment, lack of resources, financial assistance among others. The motive of this workshop is to launch more schemes catering to the youngsters in J-K so they get better opportunities locally. Rupali Mehra, director of Transform Foundation, said such workshops will help the youth as different organisations working for the betterment come under one roof, and this will also help in making a strategic plan for providing opportunities to the youth. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:36 Published on January 1, 1970

