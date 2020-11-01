Global  
 

Raj Thackeray pays tribute to Bond star Sean Connery in a heartfelt post

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief *Raj Thackeray* took to twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to James Bond star *Sean Connery* who passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.

Thackeray revealed why Sean Connery is his favourite James Bond. He also mentioned that Connery’s legacy has paved the path for succeeding actors...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery 00:55

 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

