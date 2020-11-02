Global  
 

Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds

DNA Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Kanta Prasad, the owner of the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi, has filed a police complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money that was raised to help him and his wife.
Related videos from verified sources

After Delhi's 'baba ka dhaba', helps pour in for elderly man selling medicinal plants on roadside [Video]

After Delhi's 'baba ka dhaba', helps pour in for elderly man selling medicinal plants on roadside

A picture made a drastic change in the life of Revanna Siddappa, a 79-year-old elderly man used to sell medicinal saplings on road side. Siddappa's story remind about 'baba ka dhaba', a Delhi-based..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published
'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral [Video]

'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral

People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. "There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:05Published

