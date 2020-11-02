|
Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Kanta Prasad, the owner of the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi, has filed a police complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money that was raised to help him and his wife.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Delhi District of Delhi in India
Odd-even is an emergency measure: Delhi Environment Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos
L.A. Halloween Party with TikTokers and YouTubers Busted by CopsA Halloween party packed to the gils with TikTokers, YouTubers and many others was unceremoniously broken up by cops after numerous complaints that the bash was..
TMZ.com
iPhone 12 camera replacement issues could hint at further restrictions on third-party Apple repairsPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Apple’s latest iPhone 12 smartphone appears to be even more difficult for third-party companies to repair,..
The Verge
Man arrested after YouTuber posts video of racist remarks"This is a no [N-word] zone," the man said to Andre Abram, who was recording him.
CBS News
YouTuber Forgives Arizona Racist for Calling Him the N-WordAndre Abram -- the Black man who was told "This is a no n***er zone" by a man named Paul Ng -- says he's dealing with difficult mental aftershock from the..
TMZ.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Megan Fox Slams Brian Austin Green for Posting Son in Halloween PhotoMegan Fox just went scorched Earth on her ex, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween photo with their youngest son ... and she didn't pull any punches. BAG..
TMZ.com
Facebook reportedly skirted its own rules to protect conservatives from disciplinary measuresIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Over the past several months, conservative groups— including associates of President Trump— were often not..
The Verge
‘May Allah disfigure his face’: Khabib slams Emmanuel Macron over Islam commentsKhabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last week, lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron over his recent remarks on Islam on Friday, calling for..
WorldNews
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Wedding News Raises Money for Meals on WheelsScarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's wedding announcement on the Meals on Wheels Instagram account paid big time ... for the org, which saw an influx of..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this