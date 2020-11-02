Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds

Odd-even is an emergency measure: Delhi Environment Minister



Delhi Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai on October 11 inspected construction projects in South Delhi as the air quality in national capital is continuously deteriorating. While speaking to media persons, Rai said, "The odd-even scheme is an emergency measure. The government is taking steps in trying to control pollution right now. But despite that, if polluted situations still persist, then the government will assess the situation and take measures accordingly."

