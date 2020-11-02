Vacate occupation of Gilgit-Baltistan: India tells Pakistan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan



People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18 Published 3 weeks ago Protests erupt against Pakistan's attempt to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan



People from Gilgit-Baltistan are carrying out demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against what they call Pakistan's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. While.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:29 Published 3 weeks ago Gilgit Baltistan not part of Pakistan, says former PoK PM



Former Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said that according to the United Nations, Gilgit Baltistan is part of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has no locus.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan move bid to hide illegal occupation: MEA Pakistani PM Imran Khan further ratcheted up tension with India on Sunday as he announced “provisional provincial status” for Gilgit-Baltistan in an apparent...

IndiaTimes 7 hours ago





Tweets about this