Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vacate occupation of Gilgit-Baltistan: India tells Pakistan

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Centre has asked Pakistan to immediately vacate from the Indian territory of Gilgit-Baltistan which the Imran Khan government declared as its provisional fifth province on Sunday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government has decided to grant the "provisional-provincial status" to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan [Video]

Watch: People from Gilgit Baltistan, PoK region protest against Pakistan

People from Gilgit Baltistan held demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against Islamabad's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. Demanding the immediate release..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Protests erupt against Pakistan's attempt to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan [Video]

Protests erupt against Pakistan's attempt to alter status of Gilgit-Baltistan

People from Gilgit-Baltistan are carrying out demonstrations across the region and in major towns of Pakistan against what they call Pakistan's clampdown on people's civil and political rights. While..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published
Gilgit Baltistan not part of Pakistan, says former PoK PM [Video]

Gilgit Baltistan not part of Pakistan, says former PoK PM

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said that according to the United Nations, Gilgit Baltistan is part of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan has no locus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan move bid to hide illegal occupation: MEA

 Pakistani PM Imran Khan further ratcheted up tension with India on Sunday as he announced “provisional provincial status” for Gilgit-Baltistan in an apparent...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this