'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner files complaint against YouTuber, accuses him of misappropriation of funds

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources `Baba Ka Dhaba` owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriation of funds The owner of popular eatery 'Baba Ka Dhaba' has filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan for accusing him of misappropriating funds.

Zee News 11 hours ago



Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds Kanta Prasad, the owner of the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi, has filed a police complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for allegedly...

DNA 4 hours ago



’Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him

Hindu 8 hours ago





Tweets about this