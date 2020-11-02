Global  
 

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner files complaint against YouTuber, accuses him of misappropriation of funds

Mid-Day Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery "Baba Ka Dhaba" in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds, police said on Sunday.

Prasad, 80, had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown...
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News 01:30

 Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. 80-year-old Kanta Prasad who operates the food stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was discovered by Wasan who filmed...

