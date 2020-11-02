India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, national recovery rate reaches 91.68 pc
Monday, 2 November 2020 () India's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
India's COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Nov 02. The spike of 45,230 new cases and 496 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are total 5,61,908 active cases in the country. Whereas, total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in last 24 hrs. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1st November. Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested on yesterday.
