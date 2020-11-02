Global  
 

India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 82 lakh-mark, national recovery rate reaches 91.68 pc

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 November 2020
India's Covid-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.​
COVID-19: India crosses 82-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 82-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Nov 02. The spike of 45,230 new cases and 496 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are total 5,61,908 active cases in the country. Whereas, total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in last 24 hrs. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1st November. Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested on yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Police deployed outside SRK's 'Mannat' to ensure no crowd on his birthday [Video]

Police deployed outside SRK's 'Mannat' to ensure no crowd on his birthday

As 'King Khan' Shah Rukh turned 55 on Nov 02, police was deployed outside his residence 'Mannat' to ensure no SRKiian could gather there due to COVID pandemic. Earlier late night, a few friends did gather there to wish him on his birthday. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside his bungalow on his special day to get a glimpse of actor. While on October 27, SRK had tweeted and asked his fans to not gather due to pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

