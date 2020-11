Ewoke.TV A high speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth that it passed a test where not a single drop… https://t.co/IuWvONlomv 4 minutes ago Madhavi Sugumar RT @s_kanth: Hmm...40 crores to prevent a glass of water from spilling. Anyways most of us will not be travel in that train after privatiza… 2 hours ago NNWonline A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work by the… https://t.co/FhwfI3dEZE 17 hours ago Joseph Thomas RT @LogicalIndians: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of his journey on the Bengaluru-Mysore rail route where he was impressed… 1 day ago Vikas Patel RT @the_hindu: A high-speed journey on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route was so smooth after intensive track maintenance work that it passed… 1 day ago