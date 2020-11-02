What guidelines needed to bail sexual crime accused: Supreme Court asks Attorney General

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts



Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court



The Republicans in the US Senate voted 52-48 to approve her one week before the general election. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:17 Published 2 weeks ago Google tries to block Hood's investigation



Attorney General Jim Hood's office and Google facing off in Federal Court. Credit: WAPT Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago