What guidelines needed to bail sexual crime accused: Supreme Court asks Attorney General
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court(SC) on Monday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal and other lawyers to recommend ways to improve gender sensitivity and the kind of bail conditions that need to be set while giving bail to those accused of sexual crimes.
The top court order came in a case wherein the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered an...
The Supreme Court(SC) on Monday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal and other lawyers to recommend ways to improve gender sensitivity and the kind of bail conditions that need to be set while giving bail to those accused of sexual crimes.
The top court order came in a case wherein the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered an...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources