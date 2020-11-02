Vidyut Jammwal gives a fitting reply to a fan questioning his presence at #NationalUnityDay2020 — view tweets
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Vidyut Jammwal recently gave it back to a social media user who called him out for his appearance on the National Unity Day that was held in Jaisalmer. Check out their tweets below:
Vidyut Jammwal recently gave it back to a social media user who called him out for his appearance on the National Unity Day that was held in Jaisalmer. Check out their tweets below:
|
|
You Might Like