BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks security for family

Monday, 2 November 2020
The wife of jailed BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding security for her family, BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, said on Monday. Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in a jail in Punjab in connection with an extortion casẹ and the UP police has been trying to bring him to the state for appearance in connection with various cases.
