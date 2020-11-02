BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks security for family
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The wife of jailed BSP MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding security for her family, BSP MP from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, said on Monday. Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in a jail in Punjab in connection with an extortion casẹ and the UP police has been trying to bring him to the state for appearance in connection with various cases.
Mukhtar Ansari's Ghazal Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur was demarcated by police on November 01. JCB machines were used to bring down the structure. The action was taken after the district magistrate..