Delhi Police cop shoots self with service pistol in west Delhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
A 26-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at his residence in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on early Monday morning, police said.
