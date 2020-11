Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 5 days ago Bihar Polls: Polling underway in 94 constituencies in the second phase|Oneindia News 01:44 As the political battle rages on in poll bound Bihar, Polling for the second phase is underway in 94 constituencies. In these 94 seats, spread across 17 districts, 1,463 candidates are in the fray and nearly 10 per cent are women and one transgender. The second phase will seal the fate of many...