Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand



NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.

