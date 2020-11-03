Global  
 

Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

DNA Tuesday, 3 November 2020
PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for candidates of the NDA alliance which many believe will bolster their chances of a victory.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bihar polls | 'Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn's 2 Yuvaraj': PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two 'Yuvaraj' are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound...

Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10 lakh people even if that required cutting of salaries of CM, ministers and MLAs. He said, "To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published
Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga [Video]

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag [Video]

During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand [Video]

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:04Published

PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of India, illegally occupied by Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

 He took a dig at the Congress on raising fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and questioned their silence after Pakistan..
DNA

Exclusive: BJP President JP Nadda speaks to Zee News at 8 pm today

 In an exclusive interview to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News BJP President JP Nadda took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the..
DNA

Exclusive Interview: NDA alliance on strong footing in Bihar, says BJP President JP Nadda

 In the midst of Bihar Assembly election 2020, BJP President JP Nadda spoke exclusively to Sudhir Chaudhary, the Editor-in-Chief of Zee News on several issues..
DNA

Bihar polls: There are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', says PM Modi [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bihar's Chhapra on November 01 ahead of second round of voting in the state for the state assembly elections. PM Modi during the rally claimed that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
‘Did PM Modi have tea with you?’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe in Bihar [Video]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran. Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
'Kami Bihar ke yuva main nahi Nitish, Modi main hai': Rahul on unemployment [Video]

Congress Rahul Gandhi on October 28 addressed a public rally in Valmiki Nagar. He took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on unemployment issue in the state...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Some trying to make a dent in NDA: Nadda's indirect attack on Chirag

 BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDA alliance during the ongoing polls in Bihar and "we should remain cautious...
IndiaTimes

Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

 He also expressed confidence that the NDA will win the Bihar elections and asserted that the exit of the Chirag Paswan-led LJP won’t impact the poll prospects...
Hindu


