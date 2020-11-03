|
Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for candidates of the NDA alliance which many believe will bolster their chances of a victory.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bihar State in Eastern India
Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
Bihar polls: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
Bihar polls: 'CM wore 'Sushasan babu' tag for 15 yrs, now his loot exposed,' says Chirag
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:04Published
PM Modi condemns attack on Kabul University
IndiaTimes
PoK to Gilgit-Baltistan integral part of India, illegally occupied by Pakistan: Rajnath SinghHe took a dig at the Congress on raising fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and questioned their silence after Pakistan..
DNA
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Exclusive: BJP President JP Nadda speaks to Zee News at 8 pm todayIn an exclusive interview to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News BJP President JP Nadda took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the..
DNA
Move forward by upholding democratic, secular values: Rahul Gandhi to Kerala on its formation day
IndiaTimes
National Democratic Alliance Coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliances
Exclusive Interview: NDA alliance on strong footing in Bihar, says BJP President JP NaddaIn the midst of Bihar Assembly election 2020, BJP President JP Nadda spoke exclusively to Sudhir Chaudhary, the Editor-in-Chief of Zee News on several issues..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this