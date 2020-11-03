Global  
 

Mumbai: Nair, KEM hospitals start giving 2nd dose of COVID-19 in Oxford trial

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: Nair, KEM hospitals start giving 2nd dose of COVID-19 in Oxford trialBoth KEM Hospital and Nair Hospital, centres for the ongoing Oxford vaccine trial for COVID-19, have finished administering the first dose to participants and have started with the second round. While both centres had asked for an additional target, Nair received the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and...
