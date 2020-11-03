Bigg Boss 14: Do you think Kavita Kaushik should have met Eijaz Khan once before leaving? — vote now
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Kavita Kaushik got eliminated yesterday and left the house without even meeting Eijaz Khan. He was upset and sad that he did not even get to say a good bye to his friend. We thought of asking fans whether they feel Kavita Kaushik should have met Eijaz Khan once before leaving.
