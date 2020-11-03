COVID-19: Navi Mumbai, Panvel record nearly 25 per cent and 40 per cent fewer cases in October
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () October brought respite for Navi Mumbai and Panvel from COVID-19 with daily cases and deaths dropping significantly and active cases reducing rapidly. Currently, Navi Mumbai has 1,758 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment while Panvel has 696.
The pandemic peaked in Navi Mumbai and Panvel through August and September. Daily...
