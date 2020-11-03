Global  
 

'Baba ka Dhaba' fame couple to undergo another cataract surgery

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular restaurant 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, and his wife Badami Devi will undergo another cataract surgery on Tuesday.

The couple has already undergone a free cataract surgery at a Delhi hospital around a week ago.

Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi, who gained attention, love...
News video: Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News 01:30

 Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. 80-year-old Kanta Prasad who operates the food stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar was discovered by Wasan who filmed...

