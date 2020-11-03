Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Business row? Man from Hyderabad stabbed to death outside home in US

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad, Mohd Arif Mohiuddin, was murdered in Georgia in the US on Sunday night. He was stabbed several times by four assailants right outside his home after he had returned from work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia

‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia 02:25

 A man from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death in Georgia, US. Family members of the deceased are now seeking help from the government to arrange their travel to the US for his last rites. The deceased, identified as Mohd A Mohiuddin reportedly ran a grocery store in Georgia for the last 10 years....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Stabbed To Death During Break-In At San Dimas Home [Video]

Man Stabbed To Death During Break-In At San Dimas Home

Deputies called to a break-in at a San Dimas home early Friday morning found a man stabbed to death. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published