Business row? Man from Hyderabad stabbed to death outside home in US
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A 37-year-old man from Hyderabad, Mohd Arif Mohiuddin, was murdered in Georgia in the US on Sunday night. He was stabbed several times by four assailants right outside his home after he had returned from work.
