Bihar Elections: If voted to power, will fulfill aspirations of people, says Narendra Modi
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties saying they only learnt to "divide" society and win irrespective of anything else. He said while the NDA government ensured fulfilment of all basic facilities in Bihar during its last tenure, it will now fulfil all "aspirations" of the people if elected to...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes."...
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury slammed Centre for imposing demonetisation on the countrymen. He demanded apology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing demonetisation. "If you're really honest..
#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbhanga to help voters reach a polling station. "There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of..