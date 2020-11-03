Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar Elections: If voted to power, will fulfill aspirations of people, says Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties saying they only learnt to "divide" society and win irrespective of anything else. He said while the NDA government ensured fulfilment of all basic facilities in Bihar during its last tenure, it will now fulfil all "aspirations" of the people if elected to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi

People of Bihar rejected 'Jungle Raj': PM Modi 02:00

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Forbesganj at Araria district on November 03. PM Modi said, "The holy land of Bihar is determined to take the state to a new height in this new decade. The people of Bihar have rejected 'jungle raj' and also rejected the double crown princes."...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demonetisation anniversary: If you're really honest, apologize for your wrong decision, demands Adhir Chowdhury [Video]

Demonetisation anniversary: If you're really honest, apologize for your wrong decision, demands Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury slammed Centre for imposing demonetisation on the countrymen. He demanded apology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing demonetisation. "If you're really honest..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say [Video]

Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say

On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
Bihar Polls: Locals build a temporary bridge to reach a polling station in Darbhanga|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: Locals build a temporary bridge to reach a polling station in Darbhanga|Oneindia News

#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbhanga to help voters reach a polling station. "There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Earlier govt deprived poor of their needs; NDA will empower them: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dismissed suggestions of anti-incumbency against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, asserting that the NDA had spent...
Mid-Day

NDA in Bihar has met people's needs, it will meet their aspirations: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dismissed suggestions of anti- incumbency against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, asserting that the NDA had spent...
IndiaTimes

People of Bihar have made up their minds for change: Rahul Gandhi

 Even as polling is underway for 94 seats in the second phase of assembly elections, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar for campaigning on...
Mid-Day