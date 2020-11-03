Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court unhappy with pendency of convict's pardon plea
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the pendency of pardon plea of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for more than two years with the Tamil Nadu Governor.
A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao, Ajay Rastogi and Hemant Gupta asked Additional Advocate General for Tamil Nadu...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the pendency of pardon plea of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for more than two years with the Tamil Nadu Governor.
A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao, Ajay Rastogi and Hemant Gupta asked Additional Advocate General for Tamil Nadu...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources