PM Narendra Modi guns for 'Bharat Mata', 'Jai Shri Ram' opponents in Bihar campaign
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () In his most fierce attack on the opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. He was targeting the Congress at a rally here on Tuesday.
"Those who have problems with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant, Bihar has...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar...