With mantras, ghee, fire, Hindu Sena offers 'yajna' for Donald Trump's victory
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () As the world's oldest democracy - USA - votes to elect its next President, a Hindu outfit, far away from the US, which has traditionally celebrated Donald Trump's birthday, is rooting for him by holding a 'yajna' in the world's biggest democracy - India.
Fires were lit, hymns were chanted and ghee offered to the fire as...
President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to..