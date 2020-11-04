Money laundering case: ED conducts searches at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence in Thiruvananthapuram
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () An eight-member Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Wednesday carried out searches at the Thiruvananthapuram residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala home minister and CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with money laundering and benami transactions.
