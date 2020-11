You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what



A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37 Published 36 minutes ago 'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station



Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 2 hours ago Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police



On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this