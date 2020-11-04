US Presidential Election Results 2020: Betting market in favour of Trump or Biden?
US Presidential Election Result 2020: It's a nail-biting election result in the US right now, with both the candidates giving a tough fight to each other in the most polarised election in US history. While Biden is slightly ahead of Trump in the White House race, betting markets seem to be favouring US President Donald Trump as...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
AP Top Stories November 4 AHere's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
United States presidential election Type of election in the United States
US Election: डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जो बाइडेन में कांटे की टक
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56Published
Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Trump's win in Florida helps deliver a red wave of Republican victoriesLed by Trump's performance at the top of the ticket, Republicans charged to victory up and down the ballot in Florida, leaving Democrats reeling.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this