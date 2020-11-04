Global  
 

US Presidential Election Results 2020: Betting market in favour of Trump or Biden?

DNA Wednesday, 4 November 2020
US Presidential Election Result 2020: It's a nail-biting election result in the US right now, with both the candidates giving a tough fight to each other in the most polarised election in US history. While Biden is slightly ahead of Trump in the White House race, betting markets seem to be favouring US President Donald Trump as...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night 00:36

 According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios and outcomes of receiving the presidential election results. According to Axios, Joe Biden's team...

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

AP Top Stories November 4 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday November 4th: AP doesn't call winner in US presidential race; President Trump says he's taking the election to the Supreme Court;..
USATODAY.com
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published
Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory, alleges fraud

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

United States presidential election United States presidential election Type of election in the United States

US Election: डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप और जो बाइडेन में कांटे की टक [Video]

US Election: डोनाल्‍ड ट्रंप और जो बाइडेन में कांटे की टक

अमेरिका की कमान डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के पास ही रहेगी या जो बाइडन राष्ट्रपति बनेंगे, इसके लिए अमेरिका में मतगणना जारी है। कई राज्यों में वोटिंग अंतिम दौर में है, तो कई जगहों पर अब मतगणना हो रही है। अमेरिका में 45वें राष्ट्रपति पद पर कौन काबिज होता है, इस पर पूरी दुनिया की नजर है। दुनिया के सबसे ताकतवर पद के लिए एक ओर जहां मुख्य टक्कर में मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप हैं तो दूसरी ओर उनके प्रतिद्वंदी डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन हैं। फिलहाल, अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में अब नतीजे आने शुरू हो गए हैं।

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:56Published
Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway [Video]

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway

High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Trump's win in Florida helps deliver a red wave of Republican victories

 Led by Trump's performance at the top of the ticket, Republicans charged to victory up and down the ballot in Florida, leaving Democrats reeling.
USATODAY.com

Ariana Grande has hit out at the ‘straight, white, old men’ running for President [Video]

Ariana Grande has hit out at the ‘straight, white, old men’ running for President

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker admitted she was “very nervous” about the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden and she feels there needs to be more diversity amongst..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published
Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory [Video]

Harris’ family village in India roots for her election victory

Residents of U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris's ancestral village in southern India are hopeful that they will see her win in the Nov 3 U.S. elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Ballots Still Being Counted Across The Country In Presidential Race [Video]

Ballots Still Being Counted Across The Country In Presidential Race

Ballots Still Being Counted Across The Country In Presidential Race

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:06Published

US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill lend support to anti-Donald Trump campaign

 Star Wars stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have lent their talent to spots for anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project, as per a report in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

We have already won this election, claims Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that he has already won the 2020 presidential election in an address to supporters and family at the White...
Mid-Day


