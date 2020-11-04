Arnab Goswami's arrest is not revenge politics: Shiv Sena
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday dismissed the opposition BJP's allegations of "politics of revenge" and "muzzling of the press freedom" in the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a suicide abetment case.
On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and...
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami flashed victory sign after he was taken from Alibaug Police Station on November 04. Mumbai Police earlier arrested Goswami from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case. As he was taken away by the police, Goswami said, "People will fight, and they will win. We will fight. Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra CM) and Param Bir Singh (Mumbai Police Commissioner) can't do any harm to me, no matter how much they beat me."
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Lauria ahead of final round of voting for Bihar Assembly polls. While addressing the gathering, he said, "Prince of 'jungle raj' was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn't attend Assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him 'aaram' and give Nitish ji 'kaam.' He further added, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were sitting in Delhi during COVID-19 pandemic as they were scared of corona. And now they ask what happened in Bihar during corona. Only CM Nitish Kumar and BJP workers took care of Bihar public during pandemic".
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested; it shows the mentality of Congress party and Maharashtra government. It is a big blow to the principles of democracy and journalism. I condemn it." Mumbai Police detained Arnab Goswami on November 04. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti reportedly saying that she will seek China's help regarding dilution of Article 370. He said that such people should be arrested and sent to Andaman and Nicobar for 10 years. Political parties of rivals Mufti (PDP) and Abdullah (NC) have joined hands with 4 other outfits to seek restoration of J&K's special status. The grouping has been named People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Watch the full video for more.
