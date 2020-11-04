US Elections 2020 : Twitter Blocks Donald Trump’s tweet against Biden, FB also Flagged

Global  
 

Twitter acted on Wednesday placed a “disputed” label on a tweet from Donald Trump in which he accused his rival Strong going Joe Biden campaign of trying to “steal” the tightly contested 2020 presidential elections. In his first reaction to the election results, Trump tweeted, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” The tweet was placed behind a warning on the president’s account that the content shared is “disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” Twitter has taken similar action against Trump’s account in […]

