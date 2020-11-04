Even before Diwali Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI level touches 999 mark
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () While in Delhi the AQI level was recorded at 874, it exceeded 999 in Noida, whereas in Ghaziabad the AQI level reached 767 mark. Air quality index in Greater Noida was recorded at 438, while it was 516 in Gurugram.
Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In order to combat pollution, Delhi government recently launched, 'Green Delhi' application. Other campaigns like 'Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' have also been implemented to reduce the pollution.
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 04 received threat call against two London-bound Air India flights which are scheduled for November 05. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan ensured that security has been tightened. Rajeev Ranjan said, "We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. We have had a meeting with all the stakeholders. The security has been tightened. This airport is already a sensitive place therefore the security is always ensured here but considering the threat the security has been tightened even more."
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched a dharna here to "save" his state and its farmers with a hard-hitting attack on the Centre, alleging "step-motherly" treatment towards Punjab. Led by Amarinder Singh, all Congress MLAs and MPs from Punjab staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here. The Punjab chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party had been "pressured" not to join the dharna as its government in Delhi had not passed amendment bills to protect the farmers. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government. Congress, many other opposition parties, and several farmers organizations have been protesting against the recent farm legislation, alleging that these will harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates, a claim denied by the government.
In commendable dedication to duty, Modinagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Pandey, who was appointed the nodal officer for COVID in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district this July, rejoined office 14 days after delivering her baby girl. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "I am an IAS officer so I have to look after my service. Due to COVID-19, there is a responsibility on all. God has given women the strength to give birth to her child and care for the child. In rural India, women do their household and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery and after giving birth they take care of the child and also manage their work and household. Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three week old girl child." "My family has supported me lot in this. My whole Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration which is like a family to me, gave me support during the pregnancy and post-delivery. District Magistrate and administration's staff supported me throughout my pregnancy period as well as after my delivery," she added. The SDM said, "From July to September, I was the Nodal officer for COVID in Ghaziabad. In September, I took 22 days- leave during my operation. Two weeks after the delivery, I joined the Tehsil." "Every pregnant woman should take necessary precautions while working during COVID-19 pandemic," SDM further stated.
Massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gurugram on November 02. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to extinguish the fire. So far no casualties have been reported. The godown was located in Sector 52. Further investigation underway.
This series of HT City spotlight focuses on back-to-school anxieties, social hesitancy, and other developmental changes, etc. children may have developed living in social isolation since March through live talks with Dr. Rajesh Sagar (Professor, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS), Dr. Ashok Pandey (Director, Ahlcon International School), Ms.Veena Goel (Principal, Apeejay School, Pitampura), Ms. Pooja Bakshi (Counsellor, Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar) & Ms.Sunita Pandey (Parent, Amity International School, Sec.43, Gurugram)
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhiites raised concern over poor air quality. Morning joggers and cyclists' say that they have felt change in air quality and the pollution level is increasing day by day..