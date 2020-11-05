Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi chokes as AQI level at 333 remains in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen further

Zee News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with rise in pollutants choking the city. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi

Air quality remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi 01:28

 Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital. No respite for Delhiites, as on November 03 the air quality in parts of Delhi remained in 'very poor' category. Thick layer of smog enveloped Ghazipur area.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor' [Video]

Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Thick layer of smog envelops national capital [Video]

Thick layer of smog envelops national capital

The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index was again in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' for the first time this season|Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' for the first time this season|Oneindia News

Delhi's air quality has already reached alarming levels leaving Delhiites horrified, The Air Quality Index deteriorated to 'Severe' category for the first time this year according to the Central..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Delhi chokes as air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI level at 353

 Delhi on Wednesday morning witnessed air quality in the `very poor` category as the pollutants rose in the atmosphere, as per data from the Delhi Pollution...
Zee News

Delhi's air quality likely to remain 'very poor' till October 31, AQI level at 338

 Though there was less pollution recordedon Thursday the AQI level is still in 'very poor' category. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this