Delhi chokes as AQI level at 333 remains in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen further
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (
12 minutes ago) Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category with rise in pollutants choking the city.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor'
Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index remains in 'very poor' category in parts of Delhi as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In..
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago
Thick layer of smog envelops national capital
The air quality of national capital is continuously deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index was again in 'very poor' category at several locations in the national..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this