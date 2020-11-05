This is a court Arnab, maintain decorum: Chief Judicial Magistrate
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () During his remand hearing on Wednesday, TV anchor Arnab Goswami had to be told by Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunayana S Pingale to behave properly and stand like an accused while he raised his hands repeatedly to show injury marks. A senior lawyer at another instance reminded him that he was in a courtroom, not in his...
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibag District Magistrate Court. Goswami was arrested in early morning of November 4 from his residence in connection with a 2018 suicide case. Speaking to ANI, Arnab...
