Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sensex up by over 500 points due to impact of US elections

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Indian equity markets opened with massive gains on Thursday in line with global markets as the *US elections* vote count continued to pour in with Democrat candidate *Joe Biden* leading the presidential race.

Around 9.38 am, Sensex was trading at 41,154.55, higher by 538.41 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors 17:58

 The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chaos erupted as vote challengers were turned away from TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Chaos erupted as vote challengers were turned away from TCF Center in Detroit

Election officials informed dozens of vote challengers that they could not reenter the vote tally room at TCF Center due to it being over-capacity.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
Bihar Polls 2020: Voting in 1st phase underway, amid Coronavirus guidelines|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: Voting in 1st phase underway, amid Coronavirus guidelines|Oneindia News

All eyes on the first election under the Coronavirus Pandemic that will set the stage for the elections due early next year. First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections began in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Debunking Election and Social Media Myths [Video]

Debunking Election and Social Media Myths

With the upcoming presidential election there's been plenty of talk about social media's potential impact. MIT professor Sinan Aral takes a look at some common myths swirling around social media and..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 15:53Published

Tweets about this

Ashwin2S

Ashwin Retail investors need to be very cautious, this is a euphoric state which always followed by a nose dive - https://t.co/t6KKmr3tlz 6 minutes ago

werindia

Werindia #Sensex rallies over 500 points to reclaim 41,000-mark, #Nifty tops 12,000 level https://t.co/tq8SbmlYgL #WeRIndia https://t.co/PQfkjkoBhk 21 minutes ago

9starbroking

Nine Star Group Markets trade higher in early deals on firm global cues After a positive opening, Equity markets extended gains an… https://t.co/3OM1l5gBhs 25 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 12,000 level https://t.co/EA5NeqvQe0 25 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #BusinessNews : Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index… https://t.co/o702f4jTmg 36 minutes ago

StockEntire

ENTIRE STOCK MARKET INFORMATION #STOCKENTIRE Why is Sensex rising: Sensex climbs over 500 points: Key factors driving the market - The Economic Ti… https://t.co/8vWGAQuy4l 39 minutes ago

wealthtyre

WealthTyre Sensex climbs over 500 points: Key factors driving the market https://t.co/92b1tltMc0 40 minutes ago

debashishpachal

Debashish Pachal RT @IndianExpress: #Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, #Nifty breaches 12,000-mark; SBI, IT stocks rally https://t.co/oJWli00… 46 minutes ago