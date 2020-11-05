Sensex up by over 500 points due to impact of US elections
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The Indian equity markets opened with massive gains on Thursday in line with global markets as the *US elections* vote count continued to pour in with Democrat candidate *Joe Biden* leading the presidential race.
Around 9.38 am, Sensex was trading at 41,154.55, higher by 538.41 points or 1.33 per cent from the previous close...
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India....
