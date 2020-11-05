Waada Hai Song: Arjun Kanungo's fantastic vocals complement Shehnaaz Gill's innocence in this soulful number — watch video
Thursday, 5 November 2020 (
18 minutes ago) Waada Hai Song: Arjun Kanungo has delivered a soulful song, and the presence of Shehnaaz Gill adds to the innocence and dreamy vibe of the video
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A 'Folklore'-obsessed 'Taylor Swift dad' is taking over TikTok
TikToker Brook Levine’s dad is apparently obsessed with Swift’s latest album — and now, the internet is obsessed with him, too.Levine first shared a clip of her dad on July 30, less than a..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02 Published on October 5, 2020
Singer draws 'crazy' response after remixing TikTok-famous song
As a singer with a lifetime of musical experience, Naïka was comfortable sharing her music with strangers, but was intimidated by TikTok.Now, Naïka laughs when she looks back on those feelings,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03 Published on September 28, 2020
Tweets about this