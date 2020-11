Goa cop suspended for permitting Poonam Pandey's shoot

Actress Poonam Pandey who recently returned to Mumbai after finishing her shoot in Goa has now landed in legal soup after the women’s wing of Goa Forward Party...

Poonam Pandey detained, two cops suspended over ‘obscene video’ shoot in Goa The actor, who was staying at a hotel at Sinquerim in North Goa, was detained by a Calangute police team in the afternoon and later handed over to the Canacona...

Hindu 2 days ago