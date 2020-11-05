Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Day 2 of ED raid: Dramatic moments at Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in Kerala

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Dramatic moments ruled the second day of raid by enforcement directorate (ED) sleuths at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, who is under arrest in Bengaluru in connection with a drug case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kerala gold smuggling case: CPI(M) state secretary Balakrishnan's son leaves ED office in Kochi [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: CPI(M) state secretary Balakrishnan's son leaves ED office in Kochi

Son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri left ED office in Kochi after questioning in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case. He was summoned by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this