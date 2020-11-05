Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Third phase of campaigning ends today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Patna on Nov 03 during second phase of Bihar Assembly elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. Voting for 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Bihar’s Champaran. Rahul said, “PM Modi had promised that a sugar factory would be set up, did Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tea with you all?” Rahul also took a jibe at Nitish and said what Bihar CM did to the state in 2006 is what PM is doing to other states now. Rahul addressed the rally on the first day of polling for assembly elections in Bihar. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar informed party's Bihar election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 16. "PM Modi to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. In Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on 23rd Oct. On 28th Oct, PM to hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On 1st November, in Chahapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On 3rd Nov, in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria," said Fadnavis ahead of Bihar election.
Madhubani outdoor painting workshop was organised by Empowered Women's Association (EWA) for underprivileged women. The workshop was orgainsed in Delhi's Greater Kailash. The main objective of the workshop was to highlight hidden talents of the individual. Keeping in view empowering women, EWA finds different ways to educate them.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 informed that under construction road connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi is named Ram-Janki Marg. "A road is being constructed to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi which is named Ram-Janki Marg and can be travelled in 5-6 hours. I have especially come to congratulate and greet you all on the construction of Ram Mandir," said Yogi.
Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He also pitched for a 'corridor' between the Ram temple and the proposed Sita temple. The comments came ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar in which Paswan's LJP is fighting alone and not as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JD(U). Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision regarding COVID-19, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga on November 05 amid Bihar Assembly polls. He said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision." The first two phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded in the state. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
To attract more voters, district administration decorated a polling booth in Bihar's Saharsa with Madhubani artwork on November 07. The booth also has specially-designed corner for kids. DM Kaushal Kumar said, "Because of good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote." The third and final phase of Bihar elections is underway today.
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%. Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male..
#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbhanga to help voters reach a polling station. "There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of..