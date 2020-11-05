Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Third phase of campaigning ends today

'More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...': LJP chief's Sita temple pitch



Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Lok Janshakti Party chief made the comments while offering prayers at Punaura Dham. He also pitched for a 'corridor' between the Ram temple and the proposed Sita temple. The comments came ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar in which Paswan's LJP is fighting alone and not as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP and JD(U). Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970