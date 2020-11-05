Shiv Sena slams BJP's 'emergency' comment on Arnab Goswami's arrest
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the BJP for describing the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in- Chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case as "black day" and an "attack on the freedom of press".
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'' said it was surprising that central ministers along with state BJP leaders should...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and...
A big political war has broken out over the arrest of Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik had died by suicide, while his mother was also found dead at their..
Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come..
A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian..
