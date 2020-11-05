Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shiv Sena slams BJP's 'emergency' comment on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the BJP for describing the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in- Chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case as "black day" and an "attack on the freedom of press".

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'' said it was surprising that central ministers along with state BJP leaders should...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut

BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut 02:05

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Explained: The 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case that led to Arnab Goswami’s arrest [Video]

Explained: The 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case that led to Arnab Goswami’s arrest

A big political war has broken out over the arrest of Arnab Goswami in a 2018 suicide case. A 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik had died by suicide, while his mother was also found dead at their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published
Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest [Video]

Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest

Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest [Video]

New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Arnab's arrest: Shiv Sena slams BJP's comments against Maharashtra govt

 An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said it was surprising that central ministers along with state BJP leaders should say there was an "Emergency-like...
IndiaTimes

Looks like Arnab Goswami is a BJP worker and Republic TV its loudspeaker: Sanjay Raut

 Hitting out at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the saffron party’s protest against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s...
Zee News

Arnab Goswami arrest triggers verbal clash between BJP, Sena

 BJP claims action reminiscent of Emergency days; Sena says issue of press freedom does not arise
Hindu


Tweets about this