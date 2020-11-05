India-made Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February: Govt scientist
An Indian government-backed Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far showed it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters.
