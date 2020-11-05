Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-made Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February: Govt scientist

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
An Indian government-backed Covid-19 vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month and studies have so far showed it is safe and effective, a senior government scientist told Reuters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Government Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state

Large queues and full trolleys suggest panic buying ahead of new lockdown [Video]

Large queues and full trolleys suggest panic buying ahead of new lockdown

Large queues and full trolleys of essential items such as toilet paper andbottled water at a Costco store in Birmingham suggest that the Government'scalls to not panic buy ahead of England's national lockdown may be goingunheard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK [Video]

More than one million lab-confirmed coronavirus cases recorded in UK

The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data. Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed cases were reported asof 9am, meaning the total now stands at 1,011,660.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000

The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data. Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed cases were reported asof 9am, meaning the total now stands at 1,011,660.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 | Four Italian regions, including Milan, put under lockdown

 The move comes amid the govt.’s assurance to provide funds to aid businesses crippled by the latest closures.
Hindu

Govt to set up Driver Training Centres in tribal areas, 115 poorest districts
Indian Express Also reported by •allAfrica.com

People from all castes should come together to form RJD govt: Tejashwi Yadav

 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that people from all castes should come together to form the RJD government in Bihar.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

GauravR_Mishra

गौरव आर मिश्रा🚩/Gaurav R Mishra🚩 Social gatherings in festivities, poor air quality among reasons for Covid cases rise in Delhi: Govt | India News –… https://t.co/mUByedOkFC 1 week ago

DKashmirimages

Kashmir Images Social gatherings in festivities, poor air quality among reasons for COVID cases rise in Delhi: Govt https://t.co/WBydv7JCe4 1 week ago

elayarjal

ElayarajalElayarjal RT @IndiaToday: According to the Union health ministry, some of the major contributors to the spike in #Delhi’s #Covid tally are social gat… 1 week ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday According to the Union health ministry, some of the major contributors to the spike in #Delhi’s #Covid tally are so… https://t.co/7eEu8uLrmq 1 week ago

BurhanRajputtt

Burhan Ali Rajput RT @FinancialXpress: Delhi with 29,378 active cases has recorded nearly 46 per cent increase in the fresh cases over the past four weeks, a… 1 week ago

thehawk

The Hawk Social Gatherings in Festivities, Poor Air Quality to Blame for New Covid-19 Spike in Delhi: Health Ministry… https://t.co/va0BkgVdF7 1 week ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Social gatherings during festivities, deteriorating air quality, increasing incidences of respiratory disorders are… https://t.co/dI0YIUqviv 1 week ago

Sameera24661730

Tired Human RT @TOIIndiaNews: Social gatherings in festivities, poor air quality among reasons for Covid cases rise in Delhi: Govt https://t.co/sAJB2Me… 1 week ago