Chirag Paswan terms Nitish Kumar as 'most corrupt Bihar CM'

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said Nitish Kumar is "greedy", "would befriend anyone to remain in power" and thus the "most corrupt Chief Minister" Bihar has ever seen.

"He (Nitish Kumar) is the most greedy person and will do anything to remain in power. He used to stand with folded hands in front of PM...
