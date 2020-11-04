Global  
 

Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami's plea on Friday

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates 02:54

 Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor

BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut [Video]

BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and understand the pain from which they went through in past two years. Raut backed Maharashtra Police by asserting Police is independent for the investigation and he assured that there will be no injustice to anyone. Recently, Anvay Naik's wife and daughter thanked Maharashtra Police for the action in the case and hoped for justice. Naik killed himself in 2018 and named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Sanjay Raut urges central ministers, BJP leaders to meet Anvay Naik's family before protesting Arnab's arrest

 Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, the Rajya Sabha MP also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was free to protest against Goswami's arrest if they thought he..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

This is a court Arnab, maintain decorum: Chief Judicial Magistrate

 During his remand hearing on Wednesday, TV anchor Arnab Goswami had to be told by Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunayana S Pingale to behave properly and stand like...
Mid-Day

Arnab Goswami, TV Journalist, Is Arrested in Mumbai

 The conservative anchor Arnab Goswami was detained on charges of abetting a suicide in Mumbai, where an opposition party is in power.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

Looks like Arnab Goswami is a BJP worker and Republic TV its loudspeaker: Sanjay Raut

 Hitting out at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the saffron party’s protest against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

