Bombay high court to hear Arnab Goswami's plea on Friday

BJP leaders should meet Naik's family before backing Arnab Goswami: Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted on Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's arrest in a 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. He said that before protesting for Goswami, BJP's cabinet ministers and its leaders in Maharashtra should meet Naik's family and understand the pain from which they went through in past two years. Raut backed Maharashtra Police by asserting Police is independent for the investigation and he assured that there will be no injustice to anyone. Recently, Anvay Naik's wife and daughter thanked Maharashtra Police for the action in the case and hoped for justice. Naik killed himself in 2018 and named Arnab Goswami and two others in his suicide note.

