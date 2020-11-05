Global  
 

Bombay High Court to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea on November 6

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the bail plea of Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday.The Bombay HC earlier adjourned the plea of Goswami, who had petitioned the court challenging his "illegal arrest".

The HC has asked Goswami to make an original informant a party to his petition. In...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates 02:54

 Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in...

