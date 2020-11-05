Bombay High Court to hear Arnab Goswami's bail plea on November 6
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the bail plea of Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday.The Bombay HC earlier adjourned the plea of Goswami, who had petitioned the court challenging his "illegal arrest".
The HC has asked Goswami to make an original informant a party to his petition. In...
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in...
Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day. Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come..